Man arrested in Sikkim for killing woman

Police on Tuesday arrested an18-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman in West Sikkimdistrict

The woman had come to Geyzing in West Sikkim to fillup her online forms for college admission when the man stabbedher to death, they said

The police said on investigation it was found that theman and woman were in a relationship earlier. But the womanwas no longer interested in the relationship which had angeredthe man.