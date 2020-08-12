IPS officer Rajendranath Reddy to head Andhra intelligence wing

The Andhra Pradesh government late Tuesday night posted senior IPS officer K V Rajendranath Reddy to the state intelligence wing as its new chief, an official order said. Reddy, a 1992 batch officer, will also hold full additional charge as director general of vigilance and enforcement under the General Administration Department, an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said.

Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, Rajiv Kumar Meena has been shunted out and directed to report to the police headquarters here. Manish Kumar Sinha, a 2000 batch officer of the inspector-general rank, will replace Kumar, the order said. Sinha was heading the intelligence wing.