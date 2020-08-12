Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic ‘inflicting multiple shocks’ on the young, threatens entire generation

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 70 per cent of students have been shut out of schools, universities and training centres, according to a new report issued on Tuesday by the UN’s labour agency.

UN News | Updated: 12-08-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 06:57 IST
Pandemic ‘inflicting multiple shocks’ on the young, threatens entire generation
“The pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people”, said, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. Image Credit: Flickr

The International Labour Organization's (ILO) Youth and COVID-19: impacts on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being report, revealed that 65 per cent of young people have reported learning less since the pandemic began, citing the transition from the classroom to online and distance learning, during the lockdown.

"The pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people", said, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. "It is not only destroying their jobs and employment prospects but also disrupting their education and training and having a serious impact on their mental well-being."

Inequalities exacerbated

Despite their efforts to continue studying and training, half of the students surveyed believed their studies would be delayed while nine per cent feared that they might fail altogether.

And for those in lower-income countries with limited internet access, a dearth of equipment, and sometimes a lack of space at home to work effectively, the situation is even worse.

The report shines a light on the large digital divides between regions.

While 65 per cent of youth in high-income countries were taught classes via video-lectures, only 18 per cent in low-income countries were able to maintain their studies online.

"We cannot let this happen" going forward, the ILO chief said.

Futures hang in the balance

Against the backdrop of further obstacles in the labour market and a lengthened transition from school to work due to the pandemic, the report flags that 38 per cent of young people feel deeply uncertain over future career prospects.

Moreover, with one-in-six having had to stop work since the onset of the pandemic, some have already been directly impacted, suffering lost income.

At the same time, 42 per cent of those who have continued to work have seen their incomes reduced, ILO said, maintaining that this also affects their mental well-being.

The survey found that half of all young people have been feeling some degree of anxiety or depression during the pandemic.

Listen to youth

Despite the setbacks, young people have continued to mobilize and speak out about the crisis. According to the survey, a quarter of young people have done some kind of volunteer work during the pandemic.

Ensuring that their voices are heard is critical for a more inclusive COVID-19 response, said ILO, adding that giving youth a chance to articulate their needs and ideas during decision-making procedures improves the effectiveness of policies and programmes.

To protect an entire generation from having their employment prospects permanently scarred by the crisis, Youth and COVID-19 calls for urgent, large-scale and targeted policy responses, including by re-integrating back into the labour market those who have lost jobs, ensuring youth access to unemployment insurance benefits, and instituting effective measures to boost mental health.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630

Brasilia Brazil, August 12 ANISputnik Brazils number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the countrys heal...

Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home. Starting a stretch where they will no...

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the general availability of Nutanix Clusters on AWS, extending the flexibility and ease of use of the companys hyperconverged infrastructure HCI software, along wi...

Scherzer, Nationals shut down Mets

Max Scherzer, hobbled his previous two starts by a right hamstring injury, threw six solid innings Tuesday night and Trea Turner homered on the second pitch of the game as the visiting Washington Nationals edged the New York Mets, 2-1. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020