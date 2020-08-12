Regular passenger, suburban trains to remain suspended: Ministry of Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice. The Ministry of Railways further added that the special trains will continue to run.

"It may be noted that 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," Indian Railways said in a press note. "The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement," it added. (ANI)