Chandigarh travel agencies hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions

Various sectors across the country have been severely affected amid the COVID-19 crisis, including travel agencies. Chandigarh's travel agencies are bearing the brunt of this situation due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. Travel Agency Association of India Chairman HS Sidhu said, "Big travel agencies are somehow managing but those in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are in trouble."

"The most affected sectors are tourism and hospitality industry. In the month of July only we had realised that sales would be affected in the coming months so we followed up the airlines to give a refund to the people who had made prior bookings. Air India's refund is still due," he added. Sindhu asserted that the government has not yet provided any assistance to the tourism and travel sectors.

"The flow of money has stopped as of now and we can't even force our customers to pay us right now. We are paying with whatever money we have saved," said Sindhu. (ANI)