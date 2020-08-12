Flash floods wash away bridge in Kinnaur
Flash floods following heavy rainfall swept away a bridge on Akpa road here.ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:55 IST
Flash floods following heavy rainfall swept away a bridge on Akpa road here. A portion of the road connecting Skibba village has also been damaged.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning. "Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds over western part of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat State, North Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar," said the IMD. (ANI)
ALSO READ
2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao
Soccer-Atalanta close in on 100 goals with late win at Parma
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, wife test positive for COVID-19
Kapil Bharadwaj appointed as AAP co-observer for Goa: Party
IPS officer Kala Ramachandran moved out of IB, sent back to cadre state Haryana