J-K Police arrests 'active' LeT terrorist from Bandipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit at Hajin, Bandipora district.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit at Hajin, Bandipora district. According to an official release, on reliable information about the plans of attack by terrorists and through ground investigation, a joint team of SOG Handwara and SOG Bandipora 13 RR, 32 RR, 92 CRPF arrested one active terrorist of LeT outfit at Hajin, Bandipora District--Aquib Ahmad Rather.
Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered in Police Station Kralgund and further investigation is underway.