Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations

Considering the crisis situation and the brave fight put up by COVID-19 warriors, various mandals undertook health and social welfare initiatives, including blood donation camps, to mark the festival, he added. Sandeep Dhawale, coach of the city-based Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak (squad), known for forming high human pyramids, said maintaining social distance was the need of the hour and celebrating the festival in a simple manner was in the interest of everyone's health.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:36 IST
COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations
Representative image

The grim shadow of COVID-19 crisis was visible on Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday as mandals opted for low-key celebration unlike past years which provided for public spectacles by ebullient Govinda squads. Adhering to the social distancing guidelines, Dahi Handi mandals were not forming human pyramids this year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Instead, they were carrying out health and social welfare drives, like blood donation camps and removal of plastic.

In previous years, Dahi Handi used to be celebrated with great fervour in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, where religious institutions, political leaders, and Govinda mandals, comprising youngsters dressed in colourful attire, took part in the festivities. Various social groups also used to organise programmes and cash rewards were given to the groups which succeeded in making the multi-tier human pyramids and breaking the dahi handis, earthen pitchers containing curd or buttermilk, tied at a height with rope.

But this year, dahi handis were being broken in a symbolic manner with those involved maintaining social distance and wearing masks. Ram Kadam, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar in Mumbai, said in normal times, his mandals Dahi Handi celebration saw five to six lakh footfalls.

"Ours was the biggest Dahi Handi celebration in India in normal times. But this year, we celebrated in a very simple manner, observing social distancing given the COVID-19 crisis. No human pyramid was formed. A child climbed atop a table and broke Dahi Handi to mark the festival in a symbolic manner," Kadam said.

"This year, we gave a message of boycotting Chinese products and working for an aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India," he said. Bala Padalkar, chief of Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti, an umbrella body of over 950 mandals (groups) in the state, told PTI that the enthusiasm was not the same this year and members of various mandals agreed not to travel in the city to break dahi handis.

Instead, they performed puja in their own areas without forming human pyramids, he said. Considering the crisis situation and the brave fight put up by COVID-19 warriors, various mandals undertook health and social welfare initiatives, including blood donation camps, to mark the festival, he added.

Sandeep Dhawale, coach of the city-based Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak (squad), known for forming high human pyramids, said maintaining social distance was the need of the hour and celebrating the festival in a simple manner was in the interest of everyone's health. His mandal has undertaken the plastic-free Mumbai and clean environment initiative on Wednesday to mark the festival while following the social distancing rules.

We are collecting plastic and recycling it. The fund raised through the activity will be used for the education of the needy, Dhawale said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge, Yankees hope to tee off on Braves again

Aaron Judge hit his latest homer Tuesday and then quickly exited. Naturally, there were thoughts the New York Yankees slugger might be injured. It turns out Judge is just fine, and the Yankees get another chance at seeing his hot bat guide ...

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief ...

Plea in SC seeks commission for inquiry into mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, for inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the cou...

Israel to examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Israel will examine Russias COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a serious product, Israels health minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his was the first country to grant regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020