Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu calls upon youth to take inspiration from life of Netaji

He was speaking after releasing the book, ‘NETAJI—India’s Independence and British Archives’ authored by Dr Kalyan Kumar De, an associate member of the Netaji Subash Bose-INA Trust at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:50 IST
VP Naidu calls upon youth to take inspiration from life of Netaji
The Vice President said that there were many shades and facets of freedom movement which need to be taught to the younger generation. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need to give for providing a comprehensive, authentic and objective account of the historical events.

He was speaking after releasing the book, 'NETAJI—India's Independence and British Archives' authored by Dr Kalyan Kumar De, an associate member of the Netaji Subash Bose-INA Trust at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Observing that the book contains some interesting documents that throw light on the great contribution made by Netaji to India's freedom movement, the Vice President emphasized the need for our younger generation to be aware of India's history.

Also, the stories of valour and sacrifices made by freedom fighters from across the country should be highlighted in the text-books, Shri Naidu added.

The Vice President said that there were many shades and facets of freedom movement which need to be taught to the younger generation. "Many people from different parts of India made sacrifices for our independence. Their stories should also be highlighted", he added.

Referring to the prominent role played by Shri Subhas Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle, the Vice President said that his dynamic and courageous leadership during the freedom movement will continue to be a major source of inspiration to the people, particularly the youth.

Stating that the revival of INA made it a force to reckon with, Shri Naidu said as the documents in this book indicate, the British were quite alarmed at the rising tide of public sympathy for INA. It was one of the main contributing factors in the country's freedom struggle.

Referring to International Youth Day today, the Vice President called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji and strive towards building a New India.

Pointing out that even seven decades after Independence, the country continues to face many challenges on different fronts, he asked the youth to be in the forefront of building a New India, which is free of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, caste, gender discrimination and where every Indian has equal opportunities.

He said Netaji was proud of India's civilizational values, history and culture and he strongly believed that great nations have to shape their own destinies. "He sought to re-kindle this spirit among the people", he added

Shri Bose was also of the firm conviction that we are all Indians first and the sub-identities based on religion, region, caste and language must not be allowed to override the primary Indian identity.

Referring to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of India and other nations, the Vice President urged everyone to display greater resilience to defeat the virus and overcome the setback caused by it.

Shri Naidu said COVID-19 has also underlined the urgency for countries like India to build a resilient economy by becoming truly self-reliant. The need of the hour is to give a major push to the Atma Nirbhar campaign by all the stakeholders, including the private sector and academia through research, he added.

National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, Chairman of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust, Brig RS Chhikara, Vice Chairman of the Trust, Shri Surya Prakash, Member of Advisory Board of the Trust, Dr JS Rajput, Trustee of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust and grand niece of Netaji, Smt. Renuka Malaker and Shri Ankur Pathak from Garuda Prakashan were among the dignitaries who attended the book release event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge, Yankees hope to tee off on Braves again

Aaron Judge hit his latest homer Tuesday and then quickly exited. Naturally, there were thoughts the New York Yankees slugger might be injured. It turns out Judge is just fine, and the Yankees get another chance at seeing his hot bat guide ...

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief ...

Plea in SC seeks commission for inquiry into mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, for inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the cou...

Israel to examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Israel will examine Russias COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a serious product, Israels health minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his was the first country to grant regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020