VP Naidu calls upon youth to take inspiration from life of Netaji

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need to give for providing a comprehensive, authentic and objective account of the historical events.

He was speaking after releasing the book, 'NETAJI—India's Independence and British Archives' authored by Dr Kalyan Kumar De, an associate member of the Netaji Subash Bose-INA Trust at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Observing that the book contains some interesting documents that throw light on the great contribution made by Netaji to India's freedom movement, the Vice President emphasized the need for our younger generation to be aware of India's history.

Also, the stories of valour and sacrifices made by freedom fighters from across the country should be highlighted in the text-books, Shri Naidu added.

The Vice President said that there were many shades and facets of freedom movement which need to be taught to the younger generation. "Many people from different parts of India made sacrifices for our independence. Their stories should also be highlighted", he added.

Referring to the prominent role played by Shri Subhas Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle, the Vice President said that his dynamic and courageous leadership during the freedom movement will continue to be a major source of inspiration to the people, particularly the youth.

Stating that the revival of INA made it a force to reckon with, Shri Naidu said as the documents in this book indicate, the British were quite alarmed at the rising tide of public sympathy for INA. It was one of the main contributing factors in the country's freedom struggle.

Referring to International Youth Day today, the Vice President called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji and strive towards building a New India.

Pointing out that even seven decades after Independence, the country continues to face many challenges on different fronts, he asked the youth to be in the forefront of building a New India, which is free of poverty, illiteracy, corruption, caste, gender discrimination and where every Indian has equal opportunities.

He said Netaji was proud of India's civilizational values, history and culture and he strongly believed that great nations have to shape their own destinies. "He sought to re-kindle this spirit among the people", he added

Shri Bose was also of the firm conviction that we are all Indians first and the sub-identities based on religion, region, caste and language must not be allowed to override the primary Indian identity.

Referring to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of India and other nations, the Vice President urged everyone to display greater resilience to defeat the virus and overcome the setback caused by it.

Shri Naidu said COVID-19 has also underlined the urgency for countries like India to build a resilient economy by becoming truly self-reliant. The need of the hour is to give a major push to the Atma Nirbhar campaign by all the stakeholders, including the private sector and academia through research, he added.

National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, Chairman of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust, Brig RS Chhikara, Vice Chairman of the Trust, Shri Surya Prakash, Member of Advisory Board of the Trust, Dr JS Rajput, Trustee of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust and grand niece of Netaji, Smt. Renuka Malaker and Shri Ankur Pathak from Garuda Prakashan were among the dignitaries who attended the book release event.

