Prayers for speedy recovery of Pranab Mukherjee continue in his hometown
Updated: 12-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:03 IST
Prayers for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued on Wednesday in his hometown Kirnahar in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Mukherjee (84) remained critical after undergoing brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and is on ventilator support.
Residents of Mukherjee's hometown have started a 72- hour 'yagna' since Janmashtami on Tuesday for his recovery. The former President's family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar, during the day.
During his stints as the Union finance minister and the President, Mukherjee used to visit his village every year during Durga Puja..
