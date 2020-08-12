Left Menu
C'garh: COVID-19 patient jumps off AIIMS building; dies

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he added. Last week, a COVID-19 patient had allegedly hanged himself inside a toilet at a COVID-19 care centre in Janjgir- Champa district of the state..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:11 IST
A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the C-block of the institute located under Amanaka police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Bharat Bareth, station house officer of Amanka police station.

A resident of the city's Lalpur locality, the sexagenarian was admitted to AIIMS on August 7 and on finding some behavioural abnormalities, the patient was sent for psychiatric consultancy, he said. The patient allegedly jumped from the window of a bathroom on the second floor of the building and was rushed for emergency treatment, following which he succumbed to his injuries at around 2 am, the SHO said.

No suicide note has been recovered so far and probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he added.

Last week, a COVID-19 patient had allegedly hanged himself inside a toilet at a COVID-19 care centre in Janjgir- Champa district of the state..

