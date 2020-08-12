Couple shot dead inside house in Haryana

A couple was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside their house in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Wednesday. Bodies of Sukhbir (27) and his wife Monica (26) were found late on Tuesday with bullet injuries. They were found lying in a pool of blood in a room in their house in Jasana village, they said.

The hands of the couple had been tied before they were shot, the police said. The murder came to light when a milkman came to deliver milk at the house. As Monica, who used to collect milk, did not come out for a while, the milkman went inside and noticed the couple's bodies. Later, police were informed, they said.

CCTV footage from the locality where the incident took place has been collected. Four suspects are seen coming out of the building where the couple lived, they added. "Some articles were found missing from the house. Cupboards had been opened and things were lying scattered. A case has been registered and the motive behind the crime is being ascertained," Station House Officer of Tigaon police station Inspector Jasvir Singh said.