Former Minister A Elumalai succumbs to COVID-19

Former Local Administration Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to COVID-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday. Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons. He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in 2001.

Elumalai was also chairman of the Puducherry Agro Services andIndustrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government..