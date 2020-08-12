Persistent downpours yield slight increase in W Cape dam systems: DWS

Persistent downpours during the past weekend have yielded a slight increase in the Western Cape dam systems, said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

According to the weekly hydrological report released by the department on Tuesday, there is over a 1% increase in the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), with the system currently standing at 78.68% as compared to 77.58% at the same time last week.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the Western Cape is once again expected to receive significant rains this week.

"These rains will be accompanied by cold conditions and members of the public are urged to keep warm as weather conditions will average below 18 degrees, as per the predictions of the South African Weather Services (SAWS)," Ratau said.

First underground water supply project unveiled

Meanwhile, the department has welcomed the recent launch of the first underground water supply project from the Table Mountain Group (TMG) aquifer by the City of Cape Town.

"The aquifer, which is believed to be the largest in the world at a depth of 710 meters below the ground, is a perfect model of how the exploration of alternate water sources can go a long way to augment water supply in the face of climate change. This is also in line with the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan which advocates less reliance on surface water," Ratau said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)