Motor racing-Red Bull's Max Verstappen take pole for Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix, to start from the front of the grid for the sixth straight race this season.

The pole, Verstappen's seventh in a row going back to last year in Abu Dhabi, adds to what has so far been a perfect weekend for the Dutchman, who topped the timesheets in the only practice session and sprint qualifying on Friday then winning the sprint race earlier on Saturday. French great Alain Prost, with Williams in 1993, was the last driver to take the first six poles of a season.

Verstappen was followed by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc second best and Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season, third on the grid.

