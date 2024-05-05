Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull's Max Verstappen take pole for Miami Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 02:42 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull's Max Verstappen take pole for Miami Grand Prix
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix, to start from the front of the grid for the sixth straight race this season.

The pole, Verstappen's seventh in a row going back to last year in Abu Dhabi, adds to what has so far been a perfect weekend for the Dutchman, who topped the timesheets in the only practice session and sprint qualifying on Friday then winning the sprint race earlier on Saturday. French great Alain Prost, with Williams in 1993, was the last driver to take the first six poles of a season.

Verstappen was followed by the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc second best and Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season, third on the grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024