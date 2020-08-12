J&K: Security personnel injured as militants fire at patrol party in Baramulla

A security force personnel sustained injuries on Wednesday as militants opened fire on a patrol party in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The ultras fired upon the patrol party of 52 Rashtriya Rifles unit at Hygam in Baramulla around 2.45 pm, the officials said

They said one jawan sustained injuries in the leg

The area has been cordoned off and search operation launched to nab the assailants, the officials said.