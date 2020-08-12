Doctor, nurse, plasma donor among guests for Delhi govt’s low-key I-Day event

The AAP government has decided to invite 'corona warriors' including a doctor, a nurse and a plasma donor for its Independence Day event which has been shifted to the Delhi Secretariat from the Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi’s Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who also heads the general administration department, said there will be no cultural programmes during the I-Day function this year. The Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations will be a low-key affair this year and its guest list has just 80-100 people including cabinet ministers, all city MPs, MLAs, three mayors and top bureaucrats. "We will invite a limited number of guests for the August 15 event due to the coronavirus. Corona warriors including a doctor, a nurse, a police personnel, a sanitation worker, an ambulance driver and a plasma donor will be invited as a mark of respect for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19," Rai told PTI.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hoist the national flag at the main event to be held at Delhi Secretariat. Every year, the Delhi government celebrates the Independence Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium, but any such mega celebration would not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rai said. "The Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court are also among those who have been included in the guest list for the Independence Day event.

"During Independence Day celebrations, anti-COVID-19 measures such as social distancing will strictly be followed," Rai said. The Delhi Secretariat houses offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary and other top bureaucrats.