Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor, nurse, plasma donor among guests for Delhi govt’s low-key I-Day event

The AAP government has decided to invite 'corona warriors' including a doctor, a nurse and a plasma donor for its Independence Day event which has been shifted to the Delhi Secretariat from the Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:08 IST
Doctor, nurse, plasma donor among guests for Delhi govt’s low-key I-Day event

The AAP government has decided to invite 'corona warriors' including a doctor, a nurse and a plasma donor for its Independence Day event which has been shifted to the Delhi Secretariat from the Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi’s Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who also heads the general administration department, said there will be no cultural programmes during the I-Day function this year. The Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations will be a low-key affair this year and its guest list has just 80-100 people including cabinet ministers, all city MPs, MLAs, three mayors and top bureaucrats. "We will invite a limited number of guests for the August 15 event due to the coronavirus. Corona warriors including a doctor, a nurse, a police personnel, a sanitation worker, an ambulance driver and a plasma donor will be invited as a mark of respect for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19," Rai told PTI.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hoist the national flag at the main event to be held at Delhi Secretariat. Every year, the Delhi government celebrates the Independence Day at the Chhatrasal Stadium, but any such mega celebration would not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rai said. "The Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court are also among those who have been included in the guest list for the Independence Day event.

"During Independence Day celebrations, anti-COVID-19 measures such as social distancing will strictly be followed," Rai said. The Delhi Secretariat houses offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary and other top bureaucrats.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...

Rs 1.6 cr worth of ecstasy pills from abroad seized in city

Chennai, Aug 12 PTI Over 5,000 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.6 crore which arrived from overseas destinations have been seized here in two different incidents, Customs Department said on Wednesday. The pills, suspected to be methylenedioxy-metha...

Kamala Harris says her mom's advice drives her every single day

Dont sit around and complain about things, do something. This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley. And today ...

Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorates Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020