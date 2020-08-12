Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:56 IST
Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged
Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a Mini Van. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books from various places to help the students who can not afford them amid the financial setback due to coronavirus.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "When I completed my studies, I came up with an idea to reuse the books. In December 2016, I started this initiative and organised camps in schools. People responded positively, and came forward to help me with the study materials." From then to now, Kumar organised a small library in his minivan, filled with books and writing materials collected from various houses, and started visiting slums and colonies to help students in need.

"During the lockdown, people used to call for study material but distribution via a scooter was not feasible. However, I have got a minivan now for the distribution, We also give away masks and sanitary napkins along with study materials," Kumar further said, adding that the motto of his foundation is 'Education from Trash'. Kumar has collected about 40,000 books in the last three years and distributed almost 10,000 books to the children in the area during the coronavirus induced lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lay strewn on deserted roads in Pulakeshinagar here as the area resembled a war zone on Wednesday after an unruly mob went on a rampage. The house of Congress MLA Akha...

Punjab Police DSP chosen for home minister's excellence medal

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer of the Punjab Police has been chosen for the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Wednesday. Bikramjit Singh Brar was instrumental in solving sev...

IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Gujarat, issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday issued a red alert for parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, predicting heavy rainfall till August 16. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most other parts of the stat...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020