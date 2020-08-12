Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of `causing death by negligence', a police official said. A fire broke out on the fourth floor ICU ward of the hospital, which had been authorized to treat coronavirus patients, in the wee hours of August 6.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:00 IST
Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of `causing death by negligence', a police official said. Bharat Mahant (57), main administrator of Shrey Hospital, was arrested by officials of Navrangpura police station after he underwent medical test and tested negative for coronavirus, he said.

Mahant, who was at the helm of affairs at the hospital since 1998, will be produced in the court on Thursday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police M A Patel. A fire broke out on the fourth floor ICU ward of the hospital, which had been authorized to treat coronavirus patients, in the wee hours of August 6. Eight patients died.

On August 10, a First Information Report under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligent or rash act) was registered against Mahant. The FIR said that while the cause of fire was a short circuit, the patients died due to "lack of ventilation" in the ICU as its four windows had been fixed shut with screws and did not open.

There had been no fire safety audit of the hospital prior to the incident, nor was there any fire alarm system, it said. Though there were fire extinguishers in the ward, they were not used because the staff had not been given training in fire-fighting, the FIR alleged.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296: Government bulletin.

Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296 Government bulletin....

Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex accused former officials of involvement in bribes....

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lay strewn on deserted roads in Pulakeshinagar here as the area resembled a war zone on Wednesday after an unruly mob went on a rampage. The house of Congress MLA Akha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020