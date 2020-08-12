Punjab Police DSP chosen for home minister's excellence medal

Left Menu
A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer of the Punjab Police has been chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation', DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Wednesday. The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was instituted in 2018 for promoting high professional standards of investigation of crime, and to recognise such investigations by the investigating officers of various police organisations in the country.

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer of the Punjab Police has been chosen for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation', DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Wednesday. Bikramjit Singh Brar was instrumental in solving several sensational cases, including those of targeted killings which had rocked the state during 2015-17, Gupta said.

Brar is currently posted as DSP detective in Mohali with the additional charge in the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU). Gupta said the officer had also played a key role in the arrest of gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Budha.

Brar, in quick coordination with central agencies, had ensured detention and subsequent deportation of Budha, a wanted criminal, from the Republic of Armenia, the director general of police (DGP) said. Besides busting a cross-border terror module which led to the recovery of one of the biggest caches of highly sophisticated weapons, Brar had busted a racket as part of which 160 firearms were illegally diverted from gun houses to terrorists and gangsters, Gupta said in an official release here.

Congratulating the DSP for his achievement, the Punjab police chief said it was an honour for the whole force. The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was instituted in 2018 for promoting high professional standards of investigation of crime, and to recognise such investigations by the investigating officers of various police organisations in the country.

