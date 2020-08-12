Left Menu
Kashmiri woman fostering education for underprivileged girls in Valley

With a motive to spread awareness regarding the importance of educating the girl child in the valley, Mahfooza Akhtar, a young and well-educated woman from Jammu & Kashmir is going the extra mile.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:12 IST
Mahfooza Akhtar is going extra mile to spread awareness regarding importance of education. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With a motive to spread awareness regarding the importance of educating the girl child in the valley, Mahfooza Akhtar, a young and well-educated woman from Jammu & Kashmir is going the extra mile. Based in Baramulla district's Rampora area, Mahfooza is completing her Master's program from Indira Gandhi Open University along with teaching needy children at the social services division of a local school.

"My goals are to become a teacher, so that I can teach children in rural areas, especially poor girls in this area because often parents ignore the education of their daughters. I want to teach them free of cost." said Mahfooza. Citing the example of great Mother Teresa, Mahfooza said "Just like Mother Teresa, who came from England and saw the plight of poor children in India and further decided to open a school for them, I also want to do something like in my village and educate as many poor children as possible without charging anything from them"

Further asking the government to provide support to her in her endeavours, Mahfooza feels it is due to the constant support of her parents that she has been able to become self-reliant and hopes that more parents in her district realise the value of educating their children especially girls. The government is also giving special emphasis to encourage education among girls in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370, several government schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and others have been launched massively. (ANI)

