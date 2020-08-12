Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road Ministry allows sale, registration of electric vehicles without batteries

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday announced that it has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:30 IST
Road Ministry allows sale, registration of electric vehicles without batteries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday announced that it has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. Further, that there is no need to specify the Make/Type or any other details of the Battery for the purpose of Registration," the ministry said in a press release.

However, the prototype of the electrical vehicle and the battery (regular battery or the swappable battery) is required to be type approved by the test Agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the ministry further said. "The Government is striving to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in the country. It is time to come together to work jointly to achieve the broader national agenda to reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill. This will not only protect the environment and reduce the oft import bill but also provide opportunities to sunrise industry," the Union Road and Highway ministry said.

The ministry further said that the promotion of electrical two-wheelers and three-wheeler vehicles, there are recommendations brought to the notice of the Ministry to delink the cost of the battery (which accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total cost) from the vehicle cost. "Vehicles could then also be sold in the market without the battery. This will make the upfront cost of the electrical 2 wheeler (2W) and 3 wheelers (3W) to be lower than ICE 2 and 3W. The battery could be provided separately by the OEM or the energy service provider," the ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...

Move to bifurcate J-K in Union Territories was 'greeted in Ladakh as opportunity to chart its own development path'

The strategy to put in place reasonable communication restrictions in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 surprisingly seems to have worked with the volatile valley remaining relatively peaceful, suggests Olivier Guillard, a s...

Kamat demands ban on masks with tricolour pattern

Congress leader Digambar Kamat onWednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and AshokChakra printed on itThe former chief minister took to Twitter to protestthe masks with the colours and pattern of the national flagwhich are being so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020