Himachal SP Sandeep Dhawal selected for Medal for Excellence

Himachal Pradesh Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Sandeep Dhawal has been selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2020, an official spokesman said on Wednesday

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Dhawal for being selected for the medal. "This is a big honour to the state police and it will go a long way in motivating the police personnel to work with greater dedication and commitment," he said.