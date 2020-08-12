Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 scribes assaulted in northeast Delhi: magazine in its complaint to police

Later, the police in a statement said the investigation is being conducted in "right earnest" on all matters received in the police station. The magazine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said, "Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia @Prabhtalks @shahidtantray and a third staff member — to stop them from reporting." The magazine alleged that the mob assaulted Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and the woman journalist, threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:42 IST
3 scribes assaulted in northeast Delhi: magazine in its complaint to police

The police on Wednesday said it has received a complaint from a news magazine that three of its journalists, including a woman, were assaulted by a mob in northeast Delhi, where they had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February. The Caravan magazine said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. "We have received complaints from both sides (magazine and locals)," Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said. Later, the police in a statement said the investigation is being conducted in "right earnest" on all matters received in the police station.

The magazine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said, "Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia @Prabhtalks @shahidtantray and a third staff member — to stop them from reporting." The magazine alleged that the mob assaulted Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and the woman journalist, threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs. In a statement, the Caravan claimed the incident began while the journalists were taking photographs of saffron flags that had been put up in the area, but some men approached them and told them to stop. "One of the men, who was wearing a saffron kurta and had a bandage on his arm, identified himself as a 'BJP general secretary'. He asked Tantray for his identity card. The mob launched their attack upon realising that Tantray was Muslim," the statement claimed.

When Singh tried to intervene, the mob kicked him as well, the statement alleged. "The mob threatened to break the camera the journalists were using, at which point Tantray offered to delete all the pictures he had taken. He then did so in front of his attackers. When the mob persisted with its threats to break the camera, Tantray was forced to give up its memory card. "Singh recalled that the man who claimed to be affiliated to the BJP told the journalists that they would not be able to do anything to him," the statement alleged. Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel rubbished the allegations, saying party leaders and workers do not get involved in such incidents. "We condemn the incident but the BJP people do not get involved in such incidents. Police should investigate who were the perpetrators and then take stringent action against them," Goel said. During her attempt to get away from the attack, the woman journalist faced sexual harassment from a middle-aged man and later, the mob attacked her as well, the statement claimed.   The assault on The Caravan's journalists is a "grave attack" on press freedom and the freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution, the magazine said.   "Tuesday's attack on three Caravan journalists who reported doggedly on the violence in northeast Delhi is an attack on journalism and free and fair reporting," Vinod Jose, the executive editor of The Caravan, said. "We expect the police and the judiciary to act fearlessly in punishing the mob that assaulted and sexually harassed journalists, and deleted valuable interviews and images from the journalists' camera. The violence and sexual harassment faced by our woman colleague is among the most shocking and offensive attacks on a woman journalist in India in a long time," he alleged. Later in the evening, the police in a statement said the Caravan journalists were taking pictures which led to heated exchange of words between them and locals. "The police personnel acted swiftly and brought media persons to the police station. Taking pictures without consent may provoke those present and create law and order problems, including communal problems," the statement from the police said. Appropriate legal or preventive action is taken on any complaint received in the police station as per law and procedures irrespective of faith or religion of the complainant, it said. "To suggest otherwise, is a deliberate attempt to malign Delhi Police's image and is totally biased and unsubstantiated," it added.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister

Turkish schools will start to reopen on Sept. 21 in a gradual transition to in-person education, the countrys Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening after a rise in coronavirus cases.In a news conference af...

Padres proving they can play in Dodgers' league

For a brief moment last week, it appeared as if the San Diego Padres might not be ready for a 2020 breakthrough after all. Less than seven days later, and following two games at Los Angeles this week, that is not so much the case anymore. T...

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020