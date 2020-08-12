Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganga water soon for Greater Noida residents, 50 villages to get STPs

"The planning department has been directed to complete the civil work on the 85 cu sec Ganga water project by this September," a GNIDA official said, adding the authority is hoping to ensure supply of Ganga water to the residents at the earliest. The board meeting was held on Saturday and chaired by Alok Tandon, commissioner of infrastructure and industrial development.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:06 IST
Ganga water soon for Greater Noida residents, 50 villages to get STPs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Residents in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida will soon get Ganga water at their homes as the local development authority has expedited work on the drinking water project, officials said. Also, 50 villages in Greater Noida will be soon connected with sewage treatment plants (STPs) for better waste management, they said.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) had in its 119 Board Meeting taken a decision on these matters, the officials said. "The planning department has been directed to complete the civil work on the 85 cusec Ganga water project by this September," a GNIDA official said, adding the authority is hoping to ensure supply of Ganga water to the residents at the earliest.

The board meeting was held on Saturday and chaired by Alok Tandon, commissioner of infrastructure and industrial development. GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshon, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, among others, were present in the meeting. "The planning department was also directed to complete the plan for connecting 50 villages with STPs within two months and ensure quick execution of the project," the official said.

In absence of fresh river water, the residents of the city depend on groundwater which has a high quantity of salt in it. The Ganga water project was envisioned almost 10 years ago at an estimated cost of around Rs 290 crore, according to the official. The GNIDA also decided to extend till September 30 the date for getting building maps approved for plots for IT projects during the meeting. In another key decision, the board granted "industry status" to warehouses and logistics' businesses as per the Uttar Pradesh Warehouses and Logistics Rules, 2018.

The move is expected to encourage setting up of industries and attract investment to fuel growth in this region, according to GNIDA. It also increased the floor area ratio (FAR) norms from existing 1.5 per cent to 2+1 per cent for industrial sector.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

Coronavirus cases in Spain jumped by nearly 1,700 on Wednesday, part of a surge that has prompted the construction of a military field hospital in the hard-hit Aragon region and led authorities in Galicia to practically ban smoking in publi...

Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister

Turkish schools will start to reopen on Sept. 21 in a gradual transition to in-person education, the countrys Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening after a rise in coronavirus cases.In a news conference af...

Padres proving they can play in Dodgers' league

For a brief moment last week, it appeared as if the San Diego Padres might not be ready for a 2020 breakthrough after all. Less than seven days later, and following two games at Los Angeles this week, that is not so much the case anymore. T...

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020