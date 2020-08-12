Left Menu
BSF troops seize 36 birds being smuggled

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 36 birds that were being smuggled from the Border Outpost, Baranberia on Tuesday night and handed them over to the Ranaghat forest office, a statement from the BSF said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:36 IST
36 birds were seized by the Border Security Force in Kolkata. . Image Credit: ANI

"A total of 30 parrots and six pigeons were seized by the BSF at the border district of West Bengal, Krishnanagar, Border Outpost, Boranberia. The market price of the birds is about Rs 49,600," the statement said.

"On August 11, information about smuggling was reported by the BSF's Intelligence Branch at the 08 Battalion, Border Outpost Boranberia. On receiving the information, prompt action was taken by the Company Commander and all duty points in the area were alerted. At around 11 pm, troops saw smugglers trying to throw an object over the wall of the Liner Border Outpost, Boranberia, from duty point number four, alerting the troops around them. The smugglers called for a halt. Noticing BSF troops, the smugglers dropped their basket and fled towards Bangladesh, taking advantage of the dark and marshy ground. BSF troops recovered an iron basket from the incident which, when opened, had 36 birds in it," the release added. (ANI)

