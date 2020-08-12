Elephant found dead near forest in Andhra Pradesh

An elephant was found dead in the forest area in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, forest officials said Wednesday. As per the forest officials, the elephant was roaming around for past two days and died due to ill health. They were on the lookout for it for as many days.

"We identified an elephant's dead body on August 12. It was part of a six elephants' herd. One of them had died recently. We were searching for this elephant for past two days. We used 5 boats in the backwaters of the Thotapalli reservoir to trace it," Forest Ranger Murali Krishna. Upon finding the carcass of the elephant, forest officials tried to ascertain the cause of its death. "We checked the body to see whether any miscreants killed it in retaliation or accidentally, but there are no any such traces," the official further said.

Pointing out that it was difficult to trace the elephant, he added, "In fact the elephant was since past two days in poor health conditions. It was difficult to trace the elephant as it was raining. So had to take the help of drones to find it. After autopsy report only, we will come to know how this elephant died." (ANI)