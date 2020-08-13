Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day

Border Security Force (BSF) patrolled Chenab River along the International Border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day here on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 05:21 IST
J-K: BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day
BSF jawans intensified patrolling on well-equipped boats. (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) patrolled Chenab River along the International Border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day here on Wednesday. They intensified patrolling on well-equipped boats. They were deployed to ensure safety at the International Border.

One of the BSF soldiers said, "We are deployed here 24x7. I assure people of the country that they can live peacefully. Yahaan ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta hai (no one can enter here to attack us)." India will celebrate 74th Independence Day this year on August 15.

On August 12, one of the two Indian Army soldiers who suffered injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama remained in a critical condition.Sepoy Julajit Yadav is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he received a bullet injury on his chest.An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.A terrorist was neutralised in the encounter, which came three days ahead of Independence Day in orchards of Kamrazipora village of the district. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC KBFC has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025. ...

Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says U.S. missile agency

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency MDA said. The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target, the Pentagon agency...

Disney World actors ready to work after COVID testing dispute resolved

Walt Disney World actors, who argued that the Florida theme parks proposed coronavirus safeguards were inadequate to protect them, have resolved a dispute over COVID-19 testing, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity...

McDermott helps Pacers hold off Rockets

Doug McDermott scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday afternoon as the Indiana Pacers grabbed a double-digit lead and then held off a late rampage by James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 108-104 in the NBA bubble nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020