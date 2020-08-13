COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Surat
ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:37 IST
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Surat, Lord Ganesha's idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer. In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling coronavirus. "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19," said Ashish Patel, the idol maker while speaking to ANI.
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated in grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)
