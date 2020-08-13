Militant hideouts unearthed in Pulwama
Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Security forces have unearthed two militant hideouts in the forest area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip off about presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in Badroo forests of Awantipora, security forces launched a search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.
"During search in the early morning hours (of Thursday), two hideouts of LeT outfit were busted and destroyed," the official said. He said incriminating material and huge cache of explosive material and ammunition have been recovered from hideouts which include over 1900 rounds of AK ammunition, two hand grenades and an UBGL thrower with four grenades. The other explosives recovered include ammonium nitrate-like substance, five gelatin sticks, one crude pipe bomb and three code sheets. A case has been registered at police station Awantipora in this regard, he added. PTI MIJ DV DV
