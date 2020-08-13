Left Menu
2 held, gold worth Rs 45 lakhs seized by Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala

The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur has seized gold worth over Rs 45 lakhs from two passengers who arrived from Dubai yesterday night, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The Air Intelligence Unit had seized 451 and 437 gms of gold valued at Rs 45,51,000. The gold had been concealed inside umbrellas, ball pens, trolleys, and in place of jeans button, as per the information.

Both the passengers have been arrested and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

