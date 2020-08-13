Left Menu
Over three crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits, ten crore HCQ distributed to states free of cost: Govt

Over 3.04 crore N95 masks, more than 1.28 crore PPE kits and over 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed among the States, Union Territories and central institutions, free of cost by the central government since March 11, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:50 IST
Over three crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits, ten crore HCQ distributed to states free of cost: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 3.04 crore N95 masks, more than 1.28 crore PPE kits and over 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed among the States, Union Territories and central institutions, free of cost by the central government since March 11, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. In a release, the Ministry said that a total of 22,533 'Make in India' ventilators have also been delivered to various States, Union Territories and central institutions by the centre.

"Since March 11, the Union Government has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to States/UTs /Central Institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them. In addition, 22,533 'Make in India' ventilators have been delivered to various States / UTs / Central Institutions. The Centre is also ensuring its installation and commissioning," the release said. Along with augmenting the COVID-19 facilities, the Union Government has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the States and Union Territories to supplement their efforts, the Ministry said.

"Most of the products supplied by the Government of India were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets," it said. With the combined efforts of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, the domestic industry has been encouraged and facilitated to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., during this period, it added.

"The resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by the Union Government are domestically manufactured," the ministry said. (ANI)



