Putin signs decrees appointing government ministers
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:24 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Tuesday appointing all members of the government and heads of state services, according to an announcement appearing on the Kremlin website.
The single announcement took the form of a list of all the appointees without commentary, indicating that Putin had signed the appropriate decrees.
