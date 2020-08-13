Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 criminals nabbed while conspiring to loot Kota Hanging Bridge toll plaza

The Kota Police arrested four hardcore criminals and seized some weapons from them when they were allegedly conspiring to loot the Hanging Bridge toll plaza here, officials said They said the four cumulatively have 63 cases registered against them at different police stations and two of them are among wanted criminals -- one carrying a Rs 2,000 reward on arrest The four were arrested after a police team led by Deputy SP Bhagwat Singh Hinghad carried out a raid in the ruins of Abheda Firing Range Watchtower, where the accused were allegedly overheard planning to loot the toll plaza.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:25 IST
4 criminals nabbed while conspiring to loot Kota Hanging Bridge toll plaza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kota Police arrested four hardcore criminals and seized some weapons from them when they were allegedly conspiring to loot the Hanging Bridge toll plaza here, officials said

They said the four cumulatively have 63 cases registered against them at different police stations and two of them are among wanted criminals -- one carrying a Rs 2,000 reward on arrest

The four were arrested after a police team led by Deputy SP Bhagwat Singh Hinghad carried out a raid in the ruins of Abheda Firing Range Watchtower, where the accused were allegedly overheard planning to loot the toll plaza. Kota (City) SP Gourav Yadav told a a press conference here Wednesday afternoon that the miscreants were keeping a watch over the activities at the toll plaza. He said on a thorough search, one 12-bore double-barrel pistol with 25 cartridges, one air gun, one revolver with three cartridges and two country-made pistols were recovered from the possession of the four criminals, he said. He said the raid was conducted after a tip-off, but one of the criminals managed to escape. The four arrested criminals have been identified as: Kudeep alias Banti Dhakad (26), who has 18 cases against him at various police stations and was wanted at district level; Bhadur Meena (24), wanted at circle level with nine cases against him and a cash prize of Rs. 2000; Nathu alias Shikari (50) with 13 cases; and Daulat Singh (36) with 23 criminal cases against him. The fifth criminal, identified as Bhupendra Sharma alias Jitendra, managed to flee from the spot, the SP said. Two motorbikes were also recovered from the accused, he added. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. The prompt police action averted a criminal act, he added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020