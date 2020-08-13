4 criminals nabbed while conspiring to loot Kota Hanging Bridge toll plaza

The Kota Police arrested four hardcore criminals and seized some weapons from them when they were allegedly conspiring to loot the Hanging Bridge toll plaza here, officials said

They said the four cumulatively have 63 cases registered against them at different police stations and two of them are among wanted criminals -- one carrying a Rs 2,000 reward on arrest

The four were arrested after a police team led by Deputy SP Bhagwat Singh Hinghad carried out a raid in the ruins of Abheda Firing Range Watchtower, where the accused were allegedly overheard planning to loot the toll plaza. Kota (City) SP Gourav Yadav told a a press conference here Wednesday afternoon that the miscreants were keeping a watch over the activities at the toll plaza. He said on a thorough search, one 12-bore double-barrel pistol with 25 cartridges, one air gun, one revolver with three cartridges and two country-made pistols were recovered from the possession of the four criminals, he said. He said the raid was conducted after a tip-off, but one of the criminals managed to escape. The four arrested criminals have been identified as: Kudeep alias Banti Dhakad (26), who has 18 cases against him at various police stations and was wanted at district level; Bhadur Meena (24), wanted at circle level with nine cases against him and a cash prize of Rs. 2000; Nathu alias Shikari (50) with 13 cases; and Daulat Singh (36) with 23 criminal cases against him. The fifth criminal, identified as Bhupendra Sharma alias Jitendra, managed to flee from the spot, the SP said. Two motorbikes were also recovered from the accused, he added. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. The prompt police action averted a criminal act, he added.