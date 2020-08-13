Left Menu
Kozhikode plane crash: 92 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

Air India Express said on Thursday that a total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:13 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Air India Express said on Thursday that a total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness". Seven passengers were discharged from various hospitals in Kozhikode between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, the airline indicated.

It had said on Wednesday morning that a total of 85 injured passengers have been discharged. An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on the night of August 7.

The B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both the pilots. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 discharged, while three were critically injured in the plane crash.

The injured passengers of IX-1344 flight are being treated at various hospitals of Kozhikode, the airline said. "As on date, 92 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness," it said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet. The airline had said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident.

