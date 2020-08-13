Uttarakhand:Youth accuses senior IPS officer of brutal assault
An 18-year-old youth here has accused a senior IPS official of calling him to a police post and assaulting him brutally for allegedly harassing his daughter.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:19 IST
An 18-year-old youth here has accused a senior IPS official of calling him to a police post and assaulting him brutally for allegedly harassing his daughter. In his complaint lodged at the police headquarters here, the youth said the officer called him to Bindal police chowki in the city last Monday, stripped him naked with the help of other police personnel, thrashed him and burnt him with a cigarette.
The ADG-rank officer, on the other hand, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing the youth of harassing his daughter on social media. DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the allegations of both the sides are being probed and further action in the matter will be taken as per the outcome of the investigation.
SP, city, Shweta Choubey is looking into the matter. Medical examination of the youth confirms assault as there were injury marks below his ears and buttocks and cigarette burn marks on his hand. The youth's family has also approached the state human rights commission demanding action against the senior police official.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- DG
- Law and Order
- Ashok Kumar
ALSO READ
First apprenticeships schemes approved; opening up 300 apprenticeships
Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans
Pediatric experts offer tips for children's mental health in transition back to school
INTERVIEW-Tennis-U.S. Open can't be a national championships says Mouratoglou
POLL-Support dips for protests, but many Americans still reject Trump's response