Goa villagers meet Guv, seek resumption of mining activities

Representatives of 27 villages inGoa's mining belt on Thursday met state Governor Satya PalMalik and demanded resumption of the iron ore industry

The state's mining industry came to a standstill afterthe Supreme Court quashed 88 leases in 2018

Advocate Amey Kakodkar, who accompanied the villagerepresentatives, said the governor was told that the closureof mining activity has not only affected the economic healthof the state, but also took a toll on the mental well-being ofthe people dependent on the industry.