Chairman Railway Board launches E-pass module of HRMS developed by CRIS

Process for issuance of the pass has been largely manual in IR. Also, there was no facility for booking of ticket online on Pass for Railway employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:39 IST
The E-Pass module has been developed by CRIS under HRMS project and will be rolled out over Indian Railways in a phased manner. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBTvpm)

Chairman Railway Board has launched E-pass module of Human Resource Management System (HRMS) developed by CRIS through video conferencing which was also attended by FC/Railways, all Board Members, CMD/IRCTC, MD/CRIS, all GMs, PCPOS, PCCMS, PFAs and DRMs.

DG/HR briefed about the various aspects of the e-Pass module and its phased implementation strategy.

The E-Pass module has been developed by CRIS under HRMS project and will be rolled out over Indian Railways in a phased manner. With this facility, Railway employee is neither supposed to come to the office for applying for Pass nor has to wait for a pass being issued. The employee will be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and get the E-Pass generated online. The complete process of application and generation of Pass is mobile friendly. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on IRCTC site apart from the earlier facility of counter booking from PRS/UTS counter.

This facility will help Railway employee in using their pass hassle-free and simultaneously make the working of all officials involved in the issuance of Pass smooth.

HRMS project is a comprehensive plan for the digitization of the complete HR process of Indian Railway. Total of 21 modules has been planned in HRMS. Basic data entry of around 97% of railway employees has been completed in Employee master and E-Service record modules of HRMS which had been launched last year.

CRIS is also going to launch Office order module and settlement modules of HRMS very shortly.

(With Inputs from PIB)

