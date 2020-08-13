Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 situation, vaccine cooperation with German foreign minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia "Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:54 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas
The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia
"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
