Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient's body taken to graveyard on a rickshaw in Andhra's Guntur

The body of a deceased COVID-19 patient was taken to the burial ground on a cycle rickshaw in Guntur district here, the third incident in as many months and after the Andhra Pradesh government suspending two officers in Srikakulam district for a similar incident in June this year.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:36 IST
COVID-19 patient's body taken to graveyard on a rickshaw in Andhra's Guntur
The incident happened in Bapatla town of Guntur district on August 12. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The body of a deceased COVID-19 patient was taken to the burial ground on a cycle rickshaw in Guntur district here, the third incident in as many months and after the Andhra Pradesh government suspending two officers in Srikakulam district for a similar incident in June this year. A video of the incident, which took place in Bapatla town of Guntur district on Wednesday and shot by a bystander has gone viral on social media.

Bapatla Town Police Station Circle Inspector Ashok said that the family of the deceased did not wait for an ambulance and took the body in a rickshaw for cremation. "A 68-year-old man was brought to Bapatla Government General Hospital in an auto yesterday morning. He was accompanied by his wife and two children. They came from Chirala town in Prakasam district. They told the doctors that the patient was suffering from heart-related problems.," the police inspector said.

After examination and first aid the man was referred to the Guntur Government General Hospital for further treatment, the inspector said. "The family left the hospital at the noon and started ahead to Guntur Hospital. But the patient died midway, so they returned again to Bapatla Hospital," Ashok told ANI.

"The doctors got suspicious, tested the deceased, and found that he was coronavirus positive. Seeing all this, the auto driver left and the family decided they did not want to take the body to Chirala town and complete final rites at Bapatla. Hospital authorities informed the municipal administration, which arrived to carry the body for the final rites. "An ambulance called by the hospital was about to arrive but the family members did not wait for it to arrive and rushed the municipality staff and took the body in a rickshaw for final cremation," the police official said.

The family took the body at around 3 PM in a rickshaw for performing final rites, the police inspector said. "Some locals shot a video and posted it on social media with allegations against the hospital staff. The reality, however, is that it was the decision of family members to take the body in a rickshaw," the Bapatla Town Police Station Circle Inspector said.

Andhra Pradesh government had on June 27 suspended Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajiv after the body of a municipality employee, who later tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to the graveyard on a JCB earthmover in Palasa town in Srikakulam district of the State. A similar incident took place on June 24 in Srikakulam where a woman who died of COVID-19 was taken on a tractor in Sompeta town.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to supporting media as vehicle for nation-building: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the government is committed to supporting media as a vehicle for nation-building and public participation, and as a sector that is crucial to the enhancement of democracy.Addressing the Medi...

COVID-19:Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after recovery

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. His son and Congress MLA from Varuna...

Kamala Harris says it would be great to have vice president title but 'Momala' would be dearer to her

Kamala Harris has said that it would be great to have the title vice president to her name after being picked as the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden but Momala will always be the one that means the most to her. O...

Seven African countries to start testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, a regional body said on Thursday, as part of efforts to understand the extent of the outbreak on the continent.Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020