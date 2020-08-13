Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure no vector-borne disease outbreak in flood-hit areas: Yogi asks officials

State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told reporters here that 642 village in these districts have been affected by the floods and 362 of them have got marooned. "The CM has directed to ensure required action to check spread of vector-borne diseases and fodder for cattle in these 16 districts,” he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:40 IST
Ensure no vector-borne disease outbreak in flood-hit areas: Yogi asks officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday directed his officials to take steps to prevent outbreak of any vector-borne disease in 16 flood-hit districts and also arrange fodder for cattle in these areas. State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told reporters here that 642 village in these districts have been affected by the floods and 362 of them have got marooned.

"The CM has directed to ensure required action to check spread of vector-borne diseases and fodder for cattle in these 16 districts,” he said. The CM has also directed the officials to ensure patrolling of river banks so that any crack is timely rectified, Goyal added. The 16 affected districts are: Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur. He said the Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark at Palliakalan (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Saryu at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia).

Relief and rescue operations are underway in the flood-hit districts, he said, adding 303 relief camps are functional in the state and food kits are being distributed in affected areas..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

CM candidate decision at appropriate time: AIADMK leader

The AIADMK top leadership would take a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections andannounce itat an appropriate time, partys deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said on Thursday. Speaking after deliberations at th...

UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families

At least eight children under the age of five have died in recent days from health problems linked to the dire conditions in a camp in northern Syria housing tens of thousands of female supporters of the Islamic State group and their childr...

Revenue-deficit Nagaland spent Rs 112 cr to address needs for COVID preparedness: CM

Nagaland is a revenue deficit state but despite that the government has spent Rs 112 crore from its own resources to augment health infrastructure and arrange for non-medical interventions following the outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Minister ...

Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 24,957. With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepals coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.The 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020