Ensure no vector-borne disease outbreak in flood-hit areas: Yogi asks officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday directed his officials to take steps to prevent outbreak of any vector-borne disease in 16 flood-hit districts and also arrange fodder for cattle in these areas. State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told reporters here that 642 village in these districts have been affected by the floods and 362 of them have got marooned.

"The CM has directed to ensure required action to check spread of vector-borne diseases and fodder for cattle in these 16 districts,” he said. The CM has also directed the officials to ensure patrolling of river banks so that any crack is timely rectified, Goyal added. The 16 affected districts are: Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur. He said the Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark at Palliakalan (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Saryu at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia).

Relief and rescue operations are underway in the flood-hit districts, he said, adding 303 relief camps are functional in the state and food kits are being distributed in affected areas..