Unidentified body found near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida

An unidentified man's body was found dumped along a road in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The body was spotted by passersby in the morning in a greenbelt on Kasna road, barely 200 metres from the busy Pari Chowk area, the police said.

"The deceased appears to be around 30-years-old. An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and efforts are underway to ascertain the man's identity and arrest those behind the killing," SHO Beta 2 police station Sujit Kumar Upadhyay said. The local police are coordinating with other counterparts in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to find any clues in connection with the case, the SHO said.