Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue-deficit Nagaland spent Rs 112 cr to address needs for COVID preparedness: CM

Nagaland is a revenue deficit state but despite that the government has spent Rs 112 crore from its own resources to augment health infrastructure and arrange for non-medical interventions following the outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Thursday.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:16 IST
Revenue-deficit Nagaland spent Rs 112 cr to address needs for COVID preparedness: CM

Nagaland is a revenue deficit state but despite that the government has spent Rs 112 crore from its own resources to augment health infrastructure and arrange for non-medical interventions following the outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Thursday. Making a statement on COVID-19 situation in the state in the one-day session of the Assembly, the chief minister also asked people to refrain from stigmatising citizens infected with the virus or the frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic.

Nagaland does not have enough resources but that "has not stopped us from doing whatever we could do for taking all possible steps to combat COVID-19 and to keep our people safe", Rio said. For improving the medical infrastructure and putting in place systems, equipment and manpower, Nagaland has spent more than Rs 62 crore, out of which only about Rs 10 crore came from the central government and other sources, he said.

The state government spent the remaining Rs 52 crore from its own resources, Rio informed the House. He said that the total expenditure on various non- medical interventions such as relief to stranded people, distribution of food to the needy, setting up quarantine centres and related arrangements, and bringing stranded people back stands at around Rs 74 crore.

Of this amount, Rs 14 crore came from the Centre. The chief minister said that the government has taken several measures to mobilise additional revenue, including slashing nonessential expenditure by 15 per cent and levying COVID cess at the rate of Rs 5 and Rs 6 per litre on diesel and petrol respectively.

"We have not only created sufficient testing capacities in record time, but also substantially augmented the number of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel besides roping in private hospitals to supplement the governments effort in dealing with the crisis," Rio said. The total expenditure taking both the medical and non-medical interventions comes to about Rs 139 crore, out of which the state Government from its own sources has spent about Rs 112 crore, including about Rs 3.35 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said.

"Though we had started preventive and preparatory measures from January onwards, we went into a full disaster management mode from March 18, when the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 were invoked in the State," the chief minister said. Since then, the frontline workers doctors, nurses, employees of district administration and municipalities, personnel of the police and other essential services departments - are working 24x7 to deal with multiple challenges brought on by the pandemic, he said.

They functioned in close coordination with tribal Hohos (apex bodies), civil society organisations, Church bodies and countless volunteers who are giving their invaluable services to handle the crisis, Rio said. "We thank them all. The robust response to this challenge by the people of the state once again proves the effectiveness of our community spirit and strength. It also gives us hope that no challenge is big enough when people resolve to act with unity of purpose," he said.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to take all health precautions at individual, family and community levels and follow government advisories. Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom, who also made a statement in the House, said that so far, a total of 4,08,812 people who reached the state by air, train or car have been screened in the state.

He said that 261 quarantine facilities were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Till Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 tally was 3,118 of which 1,991 are active cases and eight have died.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

Abu Dhabis Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Net...

WHO Chief Scientist bats for focus on contact tracing, testing in fight against COVID-19

The battle against COVID-19 was long drawn and the focus should continue on early contact tracing, testing and prevention measures, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO, Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday told her, Puducherry Lt...

Kozhikode plane crash: Five-member inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board AAIB said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Keralas Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the ...

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020