Notorious criminal detained under PSA in J-K's Samba

A notorious criminal was detained on Thursday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. A police team conducted raids in the Tanda area and detained Nazir Ahmad who was allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including cattle smuggling and robbery, they said.

He had become a threat to public order and peace, prompting the authorities to slap the stringent Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act on him. Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by the Senior Superintendent of Police and forwarded to the District Magistrate who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA, they said.

Ahmad has been lodged at Hiranagar sub-jail.