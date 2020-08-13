Haryana Assembly monsoon session from Aug 26
The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly would begin on August 26, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday. The House has been summoned to meet at 2 pm on August 26, Khattar told reporters here after chairing a meeting of the state cabinet. He said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the House, which will meet here on August 26.
