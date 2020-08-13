Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe ordered into allegation that woman held hostage by CHC after delivery for non-payment of money

A man here alleged that his wife was held hostage by a government Community Health Centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter and he had to sell her 'mangal sutra' to arrange for the money, prompting the Health Department to order a probe into the matter on Thursday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:24 IST
Probe ordered into allegation that woman held hostage by CHC after delivery for non-payment of money

A man here alleged that his wife was held hostage by a government Community Health Centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter and he had to sell her 'mangal sutra' to arrange for the money, prompting the Health Department to order a probe into the matter on Thursday. In a video that went viral on the social media, Ballia native Bablu Giri alleged that his wife gave birth to his daughter on Wednesday but she was held hostage as he had no money to pay the CHC.

"I sold my wife's 'mangal sutra' for Rs 5,000 to pay money to ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Pushpa Rai," he alleged. "The matter has come to the knowledge of the department. A probe has been ordered into it. After the report, action will be taken against the guilty and the money, if paid, will be returned to the patient." said Additional Chief Medical Officer S K Tiwari.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Final exam crucial step in student’s academic career: UGC tells SC

The UGC has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot say that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year examinatio...

'Secret' life of sharks: Study reveals their surprising social networks

Sharks have more complex social lives than previously known, as shown by a study finding that gray reef sharks in the Pacific Ocean cultivate surprising social networks with one another and develop bonds that can endure for years.The resear...

FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's case politically motivated: Maha govt to SC

Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that registration of the FIR lodged in Patna in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs case was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons. The state government told the top court that...

Pak fulfilling all its international obligations relating to Jadhav, claims its Army

Pakistan is fulfilling all its international obligations relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Army claimed on Thursday. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020