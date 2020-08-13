Probe ordered into allegation that woman held hostage by CHC after delivery for non-payment of money

A man here alleged that his wife was held hostage by a government Community Health Centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter and he had to sell her 'mangal sutra' to arrange for the money, prompting the Health Department to order a probe into the matter on Thursday. In a video that went viral on the social media, Ballia native Bablu Giri alleged that his wife gave birth to his daughter on Wednesday but she was held hostage as he had no money to pay the CHC.

"I sold my wife's 'mangal sutra' for Rs 5,000 to pay money to ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Pushpa Rai," he alleged. "The matter has come to the knowledge of the department. A probe has been ordered into it. After the report, action will be taken against the guilty and the money, if paid, will be returned to the patient." said Additional Chief Medical Officer S K Tiwari.