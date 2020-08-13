Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM emphasises need for 100 pc rapid antigen tests in containment zones

Rapid antigen tests give results for the coronavirus infection in half an hour. Reviewing the prevalent COVID-19 situation across the state, the chief minister asked deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, district police chiefs and civil surgeons to go for vigorous contact tracing of at least 10 contacts of each positive case, according to a government statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:26 IST
Punjab CM emphasises need for 100 pc rapid antigen tests in containment zones
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday emphasised the need for 100 per cent testing in micro-containment and containment zones using rapid antigen tests to check further spread of COVID-19. Rapid antigen tests give results for the coronavirus infection in half an hour.

Reviewing the prevalent COVID-19 situation across the state, the chief minister asked deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, district police chiefs and civil surgeons to go for vigorous contact tracing of at least 10 contacts of each positive case, according to a government statement. He also directed testing of persons with multiple contacts on account of their occupations, such as shop workers, mandi workers, and frontline government employees, within this week, declaring that this should be a 'testing week'.

Punjab has so far reported 27,936 coronavirus cases with 706 deaths. The chief minister also directed that all the offices, business establishments, industrial units and marriage palaces, where more than 10 people gather, must appoint 'COVID monitors' to ensure adherence of safety protocols. These monitors would be responsible to ensure proper hygiene and sanitisation of working places to check infections from this disease, he said in an official statement here. Singh also exhorted people who recovered from this disease to generously donate plasma in the designated plasma banks at the government medical colleges of Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot to treat the patients infected with coronavirus.

He also showed deep concern over the general perception amongst the public about the stigma attached to coronavirus. Singh asked the chief secretary to direct the public relations department to launch a vigorous publicity campaign to bring awareness amongst people about the significance of COVID-19 testing as at present people were shying away from getting tested due to this stigma. Citing his own example, the chief minister said he has no qualms for such a stigma as he would gladly share his video of getting tested on various social media platforms to instil confidence among people about testing, which was of paramount importance, especially during the recent spike.

Earlier, he asked officers to divide the districts into sectors to keep a strict vigil over the COVID-19 situation by ramping up 100 per cent testing, surveillance and contact tracing. He also underscored the need to intensify efforts to launch testing on war footing, especially within the old walled areas of these cities, where most of such cases remain untraced.

Taking part in the deliberations, state police chief Dinkar Gupta urged Singh to request the religious leaders like 'jathedar' of Akal Takht and other heads of the religious organisations to appeal to people to strictly follow the guidelines of the health department concerning COVID-19.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

US official: FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousandsHa...

COVID-19: 416 new cases, three more deaths in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases taking the states tally to 11,302 while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 143 with three more deaths. All the deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, a state health depart...

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Rs 4,648 cr net loss in Q1

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; The company had posted a consolidated net profit...

Final exam crucial step in student’s academic career: UGC tells SC

The UGC has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot say that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year examinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020