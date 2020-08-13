'COVID Coordinator' a must for large units in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday decided to ask all large city establishments to appoint a "COVID Coordinator" at their premises for effective implementation of social distancing and other norms formulated to stop the spread of the infection. The decision was taken during a meeting of top AMC officials, the municipal corporation said a release.

Now, every large commercial establishment in city limits having more than 30 employees is required to designate a COVID Coordinator who will be responsible for strict adherence to guidelines, protocols and social distancing norms among staffers in the respective unit, the release said. "All such establishments have been asked to immediately send details of designated COVID Coordinator to the AMC.

"For units having employee strength of less than 30, owner or manager shall be responsible for implementing guidelines and SOPs" said the AMC release. Apart from ensuring strict compliance of national guidelines under Unlock-3, each coordinator will need to ensure entry of employees in the premises only with mask, after temperature scanning through thermal gun and hand sanitisation, it said.

The coordinator must prevent entry of any employee having symptoms like fever, cough, cold and breathing trouble, among others. The coordinator is also required to get a suspected COVID-19 staffer tested for coronavirus and inform the respective zonal office of the AMC about it, the release said.

He/she will also be required to send contact tracing details of such positive cases within 48 hours, it added..