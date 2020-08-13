Heavy rains lead to traffic snarls in Delhi

Overnight rains led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear. Traffic congestion was reported from various parts of the national capital in the morning hours. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about the traffic situation. "A tree has fallen in front of Delhi High Court gate number 2, due to which traffic is affected.

"Waterlogging reported on Raja Garden flyover and Mayapuri flyover both carriageways," it said. Delhi witnessed its heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday.

"Due to heavy rain a drain has been damaged near the Khaira village T point on Dhansa road where underground metro work is going on. For safety point of view traffic movement has been closed on 200 meters stretch of that portion of Dhansa road (sic). "Diversion of Heavy traffic including buses and good vehicles have been done from Rawata village mod on main Dhansa road. Now diverted traffic is taking route Rawata mod - Ujjawa village - Gumenhera village then Khaira village road and reach on Najafagarh phirni road and on reverse. Light vehicles are not being affected, these vehicles are passing through the colony street without any hurdle. Traffic is normal in entire area (sic)," the traffic police said in a series of tweets. Police said waterlogging was reported at several points, including Chhatta Rail, Kela Ghat, IP Flyover, Minto Road, Bakoli Khampur, Mundka Nangloi, Mayapuri Flyover, Raja Garden Flyover, R/A Mandi House, Guru Nanak Chowk and under the railway bridge near Bhairon Marg.