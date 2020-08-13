Senior Kolkata Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A senior officer of Kolkata Police has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar tested positive, they said, adding, he was running a temperature for the past few days.

"His condition is stable and he is in home isolation. Those who came in contact with him in the last one week will also undergo tests," a police officer said.

So far, over 1,600 Kolkata Police personnel have contracted the virus. A senior official said the city police force has prepared an elaborate standard operating procedure for its personnel on duty to better tackle the disease.